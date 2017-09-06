Madam Kwan’s to open in Indonesia

Madam Kwan Sween Lian and her daughter-in-law, Maureen Ooi. — Malay Mail Online picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Homegrown diner, Madam Kwan’s, is turning to Indonesia as it embarks on a new phase of growth via franchising, which is expected to be realised by next year.

The label, operated by Suez Top Ventures Sdn Bhd, currently has eight outlets in prime shopping malls in the Klang Valley.

Suez Top Chief Executive Officer-cum-Madam Kwan Sween Lian’s daughter-in-law, Maureen Ooi, said the company currently was in the midst of discussions to bring the brand to Indonesia.

“Prior to this plan, we have a restaurant in Singapore. However, we exited the market recently due to the tough challenges. Thus, we came out with a new strategy, which is to enter other markets via franchising,” she told reporters after launching Madam Kwan’s recipe book today.

On the home front, she said, the brand was expected to open another outlet in Mont Kiara in the first quarter of next year.

“We are a believer of the location factor and that is our restaurants are located in the prime areas and we will not discount the possibilities of relocating our existing shop to new shopping malls if it is required,” Ooi said.

Madam Kwan’s is present in the country’s top shopping malls — Suria KLCC, Pavilion KL, Mid Valley Megamall, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Empire Shopping Gallery and Sunway Pyramid, and also in Genting Highlands Resort.

She said the book would only be available at the branches as part of the merchandise offered to the customers.

The book, priced at RM89 per copy, also touches on Kwan’s personal life and the heart-breaking loss of her eldest son and his family in the 1993 Highland Towers tragedy followed by the loss of yet another son within a decade.

It also provides a rare glimpse of the 83-year old’s strength, determination and ability to overcome the adversities the family faces.

Those wanting to get a signed copy of the book and meet Madam Kwan herself can do so at the outlets at Pavilion KL (September 30, 2017) and Mid Valley Megamall (October 7, 2017) between 3pm and 5pm. — Bernama