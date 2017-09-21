Love of mum’s recipes inspires Malaysia’s first Indian cooking reality show

Ace Arena Ventures founder and chief executive officer Ramesh M. Gesan was inspired by his own mother to start a reality-show of this kind. — Picture via Facebook.com/MyAmmaSamayalKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Indian cuisine is always celebrated, whether on a normal mundane week or a day of celebration, with the aroma of curries and spices permeating the air making it hard for one to resist from relishing the mouth-watering dishes.

To celebrate the true chefs at our homes, especially our moms, a reality show has been created for just that. The stars of the reality show are the mothers and their children.

Season One of the reality show called My Amma Samayal which means “Mum’s Cooking” will go on from September 22-24 in three locations: Meru in Klang, Ipoh (Perak) and the finals will be held in Bukit Mertajam, in Penang from October 13-15.

The organisers, Ace Arena Ventures along with its official venue partner for the challenge Mydin Hypermarket, will feature eight mother and daughter or son teams to cook scrumptious meals for the judges from the ingredients provided.

The winning team, for Season One will walk away with RM20,000 apart from the prizes worth more than RM50,000 awaiting to be won.

The show will be broadcast to more than 30 countries worldwide including Malaysia through two channels from India, Makkal TV and ZEETV, both available on Malaysia’s satellite pay TV channel ASTRO.

“I recall working long hours into the night and I would receive a call from my mother telling me to come home for dinner.

“That to me was special, to come home after a long day at work into my mom’s kitchen and delighting myself in her cooking, there’s nothing quite like it,” he said.

Ramesh believes that by providing a platform such as this, combining both entertainment and learning elements, many young Indians will start cooking and this will ensure many of the traditional Indian dishes remain in the menus.

“We have set a new precedent by hosting a cooking challenge by getting both the older and younger generation to share the kitchen,” Ramesh added.

“We have bigger plans for 2018, and Ace Arena is working diligently towards giving Malaysian Indians the best entertainment for many seasons to come.

The show is also organised in collaboration with the Health Ministry’s #sukusukuseparuh campaign to help cultivate healthy eating habits among Malaysians.

Imagine a reality show such as MasterChef that has received critical acclaim over the years, My Amma Samayal is just the beginning of the many inspiring reality shows for the Indian community.

In an interview with Bernama, would be mother and daughter contestants for Season One, Ave Maria David, 59 and Nishaline Priya Pubalan, 28, said they would be joining hands to have fun and bond with each other more.

“I have just completed my Masters and am looking for a job, in between I’m quite free,” said Nishaline, who took up the challenge after being encouraged by her mom.

“She asked me, why don’t you join me on this new cooking reality show, so I said yes,” added the former journalist who specialises in Pastas and Spaghettis but also enjoys cooking traditional Indian food.

Both having a passion for cooking, alongside the other seven challengers, will only learn about the ingredients to be provided on the day of the challenge.

“This is going to come as a huge challenge for us, we have no idea what ingredients we will be provided with. We just have to think quickly of a dish and storm it up,” said Ave Maria.

“Nevertheless, I am looking forward to this show,” added the housewife who hails from Penang. — Bernama