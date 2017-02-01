London pastry chef replicates Banksy artwork in high tea service

Can you spot which pastry is inspired by Banksy’s ‘Girl With a Balloon’? — Picture via Instagram LONDON, Feb 1 — If international street artist Banksy were a pastry, he’d be a perfect alliance between chocolate and vanilla.

So thinks the pastry chef of the glitzy Rosewood Hotel, which has just launched an afternoon tea service that re-interprets some of the most influential artists in London, in sugar, butter and icing form.

Developed by pastry chef Mark Perkins, the Art Afternoon Tea at the luxurious hotel’s Mirror Room is an ode to five of the most iconic modern artists, currently represented in London: Banksy, Yayoi Kusama, Alexander Calder, Mark Rothko and Damien Hirst.

Banksy is instantly recognisable, even in butter and pastry form. Chocolate cubes are filled with vanilla cream choux, salted caramel and chocolate cremeux, and presented with a miniature edible image of the artist’s Girl With a Balloon.

Hirst is re-interpreted as a cassis jelly, yuzu curd, white chocolate tart and Hirst dot.

Pastries are presented with an assortment of classic high tea sandwiches like smoked salmon and cream cheese; Coronation chicken; Le Madru ham and comte cheese; and egg salad.

The Rosewood London isn’t the only London hotel to seek inspiration by the art world at large.

Recently, The Berkeley celebrated the 10th anniversary for their Pret-a-Portea service, which has been creating pastries inspired by the changing seasons in high fashion.

For their milestone anniversary, pastry chef Mourad Khiat has chosen 10 of his favourite creations from the past decade to create an anniversary collection. The Fashionista’s Afternoon Tea is £52 (RM290)

The basic Art Afternoon tea at the Rosewood London is £45. High tea with Champagne ranges between £55 and £57. — AFP-Relaxnews