London has a new three Michelin-starred restaurant

Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2018 — Picture courtesy of MichelinLONDON, Oct 2 — Sushi restaurant The Araki which seats just nine diners at the counter is London’s newest three Michelin-starred restaurant.

Inspectors of the venerable red guide have knighted sushi master Mitsuhiro Araki’s restaurant with three stars, the highest accolade possible.

It’s not the first time Araki has basked under the glow of Michelin’s highest rating. Before moving to London, he ran a sushi restaurant of the same name in Tokyo which also held three stars.

After deciding he wanted to pursue new challenges, the chef chose to relocate to London where he duplicated his success in just a few short years.

“With its nine-seater counter, The Araki has gone from strength to strength,” said Michelin director Michael Ellis in a statement.

“When Mitsuhiro Araki moved to London from Tokyo in 2014 he set himself the challenge of using largely European fish and his sushi is now simply sublime.”

Michelin’s newest London star brings the number of triple Michelin-starred restaurants for the UK to five. The Araki joins the ranks of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester and Gordon Ramsay in London, and The Fat Duck and Waterside Inn in Bray.

Another big winner in the 2018 edition of the Michelin guide for Great Britain and Ireland is Claude Bosi at Bibendum, where the restaurant’s sophisticated French cuisine earned two stars.

Overall, 20 restaurants were awarded two stars, while the single-starred category features 150 addresses, 17 of which are new.

The Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2018 hits book stores October 5. — AFP-Relaxnews