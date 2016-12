London brewer designs bespoke beer according to your DNA (VIDEO)

A London brewery offers beer lovers the chance to personalise their pint according to their DNA profile. ― Reuters picLONDON, Dec 31 ― Can't quite find the perfect pint?

A London brewer claims to have the answer ― a beer designed around your DNA profile.

The Meantime Brewing Company in Greenwich says designing a product to suit a particular person's palate is a world first. ― Reuters