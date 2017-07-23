Legendary Bar Hemingway at Ritz Paris shares recipe for Serendipity cocktail

The Bar Hemingway’s signature Serendipity cocktail at the Ritz Paris. — Handout via AFPPARIS, July 23 — It’s the soundtrack of summer: Ice cubes clinking, effervescent bubbles popping and corks a-popping. To help jazz up your backyard barbecue, summer dinner party or Sunday brunch, Colin Field, who helms the historic Bar Hemingway at the Ritz Paris, shares the secrets to making the bar’s signature cocktail, The Serendipity, a refreshing and sophisticated drink that marries the flavours of apple with mint, and coats the mouth with champagne bubbles.

An historic watering hole named after its most famous and perhaps most loyal client, Ernest Hemingway, the Bar Hemingway is a small, intimate enclave at the rear of the five-star hotel, frozen nostalgically and elegantly in the 1920s.

In homage to the novelist, the bar is distinctly masculine and stately, with studded leather armchairs, a wood-panelled bar, and a horned animal head hanging proudly on the wall. Vintage typewriters, handwritten letters and portraits of Hemingway likewise line the walls.

Since taking helm of the bar in 1994, Field has become the face of Paris’s legendary watering hole, going on to be named the world’s greatest bartender by Forbes magazine, and creating a barman programme for France’s Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF) programme at the Sorbonne. The MOF program recognises the best tradesmen and women in their category in France.

Here’s Field’s recipe for the Serendipity:

2 cl of Calvados, an apple brandy from Normandy

3 cl of apple juice, made with bittersweet apples

1 teaspoon of sugar

Fresh mint leaves

Champagne

Place fresh mint in highball glass. Add sugar, Calvados and apple juice. Top with Champagne. — AFP-Relaxnews