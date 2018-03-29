Lee Kum Kee offers Malaysian culinary scholarship to 13 aspiring chefs

The scholarship sponsors 13 KUSU students for eight months until the completion of their diploma programme. — Picture courtesy of Lee Kum KeeKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Hong Kong-based condiment giant Lee Kum Kee (LKK) has moved into the education field with its “Hope as Chef” scholarship worth over RM250,000 awarded to 13 Chinese culinary students in Malaysia.

In conjunction with its 130th anniversary today, the company founded in what is now Guangdong, China said the initiative is to promote and celebrate Chinese cuisine.

“We believe in making a positive impact to our local community and create a platform for aspiring chefs in Malaysia to hone their crafts in realising their dreams through this scholarship programme.

“By nurturing new generation of young professional chefs, we are able to ensure the longevity of the Chinese culinary culture and promote it to future generations,” May Lim, LKK managing director for South-east Asia, India, the Middle East and Africa said in a statement.

The scholarship programme is introduced for the first time here in partnership with Malaysia Selangor and Federal Territory Ku Su Shin Choong Hung Restaurant Association (KUSU).

KUSU president Datuk Lum Tuck Loy said the association was thankful for LKK’s partnership to the hone the skills of local aspiring chefs.

“We’d like to urge more youths with a passion for Chinese culinary arts to take this opportunity to enhance their techniques and skill sets to contribute back to the industry in Malaysia,” he said.

The “Hope as Chef” programme was first rolled out in China eight years ago and has benefitted 540 aspiring chefs in contributing towards the development of Chinese cuisine worldwide. — AFP