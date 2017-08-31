Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants heading to Colombia

Organisers of the event announced that after Lima, Peru and Mexico City, the regional offshoot of the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards will find its new home in Bogota. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 31 ― Colombia will be in the gastronomic spotlight this October, when it plays host to the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants awards.

Organisers of the event announced that after Lima, Peru and Mexico City, the regional offshoot of the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards will find its new home in Bogota, Colombia over the next two years.

Though not a major player on the international culinary landscape, organisers point out that Colombia deserves attention as an emerging, untapped food destination in Latin America for curious epicureans.

On October 24, the food world will learn if chef Virgilio Martinez of Central restaurant in Lima will be able to hold on to the top spot for the fourth year in a row.

The awards will be livestreamed on Facebook, and the countdown announced on Twitter and Instagram. ― AFP-Relaxnews