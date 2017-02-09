Lady Gaga plans wine business

Lady Gaga is to launch a wine brand. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Not content to surprise her fans with shows as spectacular as the one she recently presented for the Super Bowl, the international star is planning to break into a new ball game with launch of her own wine business.

According to the TMZ website, Lady Gaga aims to launch her own wine brand, dubbed “Grigio girls”.

The new business is not limited to wine alone, but will also market wine cocktails and punches.

The specific date for the start of this venture has yet to be announced so we still have no idea as to when the pop diva’s tipple will hit supermarket shelves.

However, the name of the future brand was not chosen by chance.

It is also the title of one of the most popular tracks on Gaga’s most recent album Joanne. The song Grigio Girls’ was inspired by one of the star’s friends who is battling cancer.

The singer who brought us Bad Romance explains that she and her friends will get together and open a bottle in memory of their lost girlfriend.

It should be noted that the superstar is no stranger to the joys of wine.

Her family owns an Italian restaurant in New York, which is named “Joanne Trattoria”.

And the latest news may also be related to a 2012 sighting of Lady Gaga on a visit to Sonoma Valley, California, an area reputed to be a wine makers paradise.

Of course, Lady Gaga will not be the first star to branch out into the wine business.

Several celebrities own vineyards and are active in wine production: notably Francis Ford Coppola, Drew Barrymore, French actress Carole Bouquet and let’s not forget Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. — AFP-Relaxnews