Krispy Kreme releases ‘solar eclipse’ doughnut

Saturday August 12, 2017
10:17 AM GMT+8

Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Doughnut — Picture courtesy of Business WireKrispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Doughnut — Picture courtesy of Business WireLOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — Krispy Kreme is using the upcoming solar eclipse as an excuse to cover their original doughnuts completely in chocolate glaze for the first time.

Ahead of the eclipse on August 21, when the moon will move in front of the sun and turn day into night for two minutes and 40 seconds across a swathe of North America, Krispy Kreme will release chocolate-covered original glazed doughnuts.

The pitch? Like the rarity of Monday's solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts will be available for only two days, August 19-20.

In 2015, Oreo staged a clever campaign for the solar eclipse visible in London, with a video billboard showing a chocolate wafer eclipsing the cream filling, all timed to coincide with the movement of the moon itself. — AFP-Relaxnews

