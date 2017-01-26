Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 2:20 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Kraft Heinz, Oprah form joint venture to develop new line of food products

Thursday January 26, 2017
11:11 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Former Tabung Haji unit chief charged with CBT involving RM2.5mFormer Tabung Haji unit chief charged with CBT involving RM2.5m

ProjekMMO: Ifa Raziah harap kurus selepas pembedahanProjekMMO: Ifa Raziah harap kurus selepas pembedahan

Greenpeace unfurls anti-Trump banner near White House (VIDEO)Greenpeace unfurls anti-Trump banner near White House (VIDEO)

The Edit: Is ScarJo single again after secret split from husband?The Edit: Is ScarJo single again after secret split from husband?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Oprah Winfrey in Beverly Hills, California on February 22, 2015. — Reuters picOprah Winfrey in Beverly Hills, California on February 22, 2015. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 26 — Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said yesterday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.

The joint venture, Mealtime Stories LLC, will initially make ready-to-eat refrigerated products across multiple categories and 10 per cent of its profits will be donated to charities focusing on eradicating hunger.

Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline