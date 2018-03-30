Kobayashi’s Dragon Maids Cafe ready to serve hungry warriors at Publika!

Kobayashi’s Dragon Maids are coming to Kuala Lumpur! — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Summoning every brave knight in shining armour, as Kobayashi’s Dragon Maids are coming into Kuala Lumpur to serve hungry customers on April 15 at Publika’s Tsubohachi.

This one-day event is organised by TakenoKon, featuring the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid anime series, where waitresses will be cosplaying as everybody’s favourite dragon maids throughout the day and serving any incoming guests from 11am to 8pm.

Visitors are required to pre-order their seats to enter Kobayashi’s Maid Café via an online registration form.

Customers are only allowed to choose between one of the three sessions during their visit: 11am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm and 5pm to 7pm.

The restaurant will be featuring a special menu set exclusively available on that day consisting of a variety of Japanese cuisine, from tasty unatamas to warm savoury miso soup.

Each set is priced at RM40 each.

The theme of the maid café event is based on Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid anime series from Kyoto Animation which won Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards for best animation, best comedy as well as best ending song with Ishukan Communication by Chorogonzu. — TheHive.Asia