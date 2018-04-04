Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

American kids try famous snacks from Korea for the first time (VIDEO)

Wednesday April 4, 2018
04:50 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, March 15 ― Popular YouTube channel HiHo Kids is back with another round of Kids Try Food videos and this time the kids had the chance to try out popular snacks from Korea.

While snacks such as Pepero and Choco-pie may not be unfamiliar to some of us here in Malaysia, these treats were both foreign and strange for these group of American kids.

As always, the kids were pretty open to trying new stuff and many of them delightfully polished off the snacks once they’ve tasted how delicious they were.

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say about Korean snacks.

Screen capture of the video showing some of the kids sampling a Korean fish-shaped ice cream sandwich called Samanco.Screen capture of the video showing some of the kids sampling a Korean fish-shaped ice cream sandwich called Samanco.

