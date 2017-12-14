Jean-François Piège’s Clover Grill crowned in Lebey Paris/London restaurant guide

The Lebey Paris/London Guide features more than 250 restaurants. — AFP picPARIS, Dec 14 — Monday, December 11, the Lebey restaurant guide revealed the establishments featured in the 2018 edition of its combined guide to Paris and London.

Jean-François Piège’s intimate bistro, Clover Grill, is this year’s favourite in the French capital.

Lebey has published the 2018 edition of its Paris/London guide, available in French and English, for diners looking for quality establishments on both sides of the Channel.

In Paris, chef Jean-François Piège wins this year’s top pick with Clover Grill, the offshoot of his Clover restaurant opened with his wife Élodie.

In the British capital, top billing goes to Claude Bosi at Bibendum, located in Chelsea, London.

In a nod to its famous rival, Lebey has crowned a restaurant located in a former Michelin factory.

Bibendum is helmed by French chef Claude Bosi, a key figure of the London food scene.

The Lebey guide also names Grand Bain (20tharrondissement) its “best French restaurant in Paris with an English chef” and Mokonuts (11th arrondissement) as the French capital’s best foodie option.

London’s best new restaurant is Ikoyi, near St James’s Market, while the best haunt for foodies is Temper in Soho.

More than 250 restaurants feature in the Lebey Paris/London guide, priced €7.50 (RM36.25). — AFP-Relaxnews