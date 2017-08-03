James Corden and Gordon Ramsay judge meals cooked by babies (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 ― Inspired by Gordon Ramsay’s wildly popular MasterChef and MasterChef Junior cooking competition shows, The Late Late Show host James Corden unveiled his latest project ― MasterChef Junior Junior.

Co-starring Ramsay himself, the hilarious cooking competition sketch sees the duo lower the age bracket and raise the stakes as they seek America’s youngest great home cook.

With contestants comprising toddlers and actual babies, things go south very quickly, as key ‘ingredients’ such as a toy car, play dough and even Lego pieces are used, sending Ramsay into a fit of rage and Corden… to the loo. A ‘MasterChef Junior Junior’ contestant gets into trouble with Gordon Ramsay. ― AFP pic