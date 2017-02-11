Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:46 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Isetan to open five Japanese restaurants

Saturday February 11, 2017
05:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Conte warns Chelsea not to rest on their laurelsConte warns Chelsea not to rest on their laurels

The Edit: Pompeii opens rare section to the public for Valentine’s dayThe Edit: Pompeii opens rare section to the public for Valentine’s day

The Edit: Jeremy Scott blends Jesus, Presley and Monroe in latest collectionThe Edit: Jeremy Scott blends Jesus, Presley and Monroe in latest collection

The Edit: Adam Levine receives star on Hollywood Walk of FameThe Edit: Adam Levine receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Isetan The Japan Store Kuala Lumpur will unveil its Restaurant Floor for guests to ‘experience premium dining’. ― Picture via Facebook/Isetan The Japan Store KL Isetan The Japan Store Kuala Lumpur will unveil its Restaurant Floor for guests to ‘experience premium dining’. ― Picture via Facebook/Isetan The Japan Store KLKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Japan-based Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd is set to open five Japanese restaurants in Bukit Bintang on February 17, 2017 at Isetan The Japan Store Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement here today, it said, the store, launched as the world's first Japanese lifestyle specialty store, would unveil its Restaurant Floor for guests to “experience premium dining”.

“Each restaurant is a renowned culinary establishment and specialises in different styles of washoku (Japanese cuisine) ― sushi, tonkatsu, yakiniku and other delights ― prepared by Japanese chefs,” it said.

The store, registered as Isetan Cool Japan Department Store Sdn Bhd, begun in October 27, 2016 in collaboration with Cool Japan Fund to cater to the increasing Japanese global interest.

It aims to be a go-to centre for people abroad, exposing all aspects of Japan's history, culture, technology and diversity. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline