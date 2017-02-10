Isetan The Japan Store’s ‘premium dining’ floor opens on Feb 17

An artist’s rendition of the Restaurant Floor as seen on Isetan The Store’s official website.KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Japan-based Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd is set to open five Japanese restaurants in Bukit Bintang on February 17, 2017 at Isetan The Japan Store Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement here today, it said, the store, launched as the world’s first Japanese lifestyle specialty store, would unveil its Restaurant Floor for guests to ‘experience premium dining’.

“Each restaurant is a renowned culinary establishment and specialises in different styles of washoku (Japanese cuisine) — sushi, tonkatsu, yakiniku and other delights — prepared by Japanese chefs,” it said.

The store, registered as Isetan Cool Japan Department Store Sdn Bhd, begun in October 27, 2016 in collaboration with Cool Japan Fund to cater to the increasing Japanese global interest.

It aims to be a go-to centre for people abroad, exposing all aspects of Japan’s history, culture, technology and diversity. — Bernama