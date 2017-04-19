Is this the world’s most beautiful restaurant experience? (VIDEO)

TOKYO, April 19 — Feast your eyes on this gorgeous immersive, multi-sensory dining experience at a steak restaurant in Tokyo.

The Sagaya restaurant, located in Ginza, has collaborated with art collective TeamLab to transform one of their dining rooms through real-time projection mapping, digital sensors and sound in combination with elegant cuisine and ceramic art.

The setting will also change to reflect Japan’s changing seasons in tandem with the menu.

Sagaya specialises in beef sourced from Kyushu’s Saga prefecture, while TeamLab have become known for their immersive art installations using digital animation and projection mapping.

Imagine your table transformed into a stream with fish swimming back and forth.

Or a plant growing from the base of a plate as a bird comes to perch on a branch.

— Screengrab from Vimeo"The worlds unleashed from the dishes on the table influence each other, react to the actions of visitors, and combine to create one single continuous world," says TeamLab on Vimeo.

“The world is constantly changing from moment to moment and no two moments are alike.”

Hence, the projections are influenced by the placement of plates and diners’ behaviour.

“If you are still, a tiny bird might alight on your hand; if you move suddenly, it might fly away,” explains teamlab.

The experience is not only immersive, but exclusive: The room seats only eight so expect to join a long waiting list.

Imagine your table transformed into a garden inhabited by butterflies and birds. — Screengrab from Vimeo