Is that really Musang King you’re eating? How not to get duped

The Musang King flesh has a thick and creamy texture combined with a hint of bitterness taste while the seeds are flat and tiny compared to other varieties. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― The Musang King durian or its original name Raja Kunyit has a deep yellow flesh, broad and blunt spikes, a gap between stem and thorns as well as visible seams.

These are among the main characteristics of the D197 durian which was registered under the Agriculture Department in 1993, according to Serdang Agriculture Department Horticulture Division assistant director Mohd Auzaie Koma rudin.

He said among the local Chinese community, Musang King is commonly known as Mao Shan Wang or Cat Mountain King which refers to the durian flesh that resembles the position of a sleeping cat.

“The name was widely used until the word “Mao Shan” was changed to “Musang” and “Wang” was changed to “King”, hence the origin of Musang King,” he told Bernama, adding that the durian variety is mostly found in Raub, Pahang.

As such, Mohd Auzaie reminded durian enthusiasts to be careful and have some basic knowledge on the characteristics of Musang King when buying the fruit to avoid being cheated by unscrupulous traders.

“Musang King which originated from Tanah Merah, Kelantan is slightly oval in shape like a rugby ball and has a star-like pattern at the bottom of it,” he said.

“Musang King is very much sought after by durian lovers so much its is quite expensive and is being sold at an average of RM50 per kg or 30 to 40 per cent more costly than other durian varieties.

“In fact, there are some traders who try to make “easy money” by falsely selling different durian varieties as Musang King,” he said.

In order to identify its saplings, he said the Durian King trees had thinner leaves which are tapered and slightly wavy.

“The sapling is suitable to be planted when it has at least eight leaves, and normally, it can bear fruits as early as after five years,” he said. ― Bernama