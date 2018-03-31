Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Irish pubs open on Good Friday for first time in 91 years

Saturday March 31, 2018
11:05 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

IOC chief: N. Korea will take part in next two OlympicsIOC chief: N. Korea will take part in next two Olympics

The Edit: ‘Roseanne’ revival renewed three days after premiereThe Edit: ‘Roseanne’ revival renewed three days after premiere

Questions remain over Arsene Wenger’s future at ArsenalQuestions remain over Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal

After Singapore, Malaysia to re-examine Grab-Uber dealAfter Singapore, Malaysia to re-examine Grab-Uber deal

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland estimates Good Friday will generate more than €40 million in sales for Irish pubs. ― AFP picThe Vintners' Federation of Ireland estimates Good Friday will generate more than €40 million in sales for Irish pubs. ― AFP picDUBLIN, March 31 ― Pubs in Ireland were open on Good Friday for the first time in almost a century after the repeal of a law banning sales of alcohol on the Christian holiday.

The Intoxicating Liquor Act, passed in 1927, prohibited sales in shops and bars on three days a year ― Good Friday, Christmas Day and St Patrick's Day, although the latter was exempted in 1960.

A new law passed in January repealed the ban, allowing pubs and bars to open their doors between 10.30am and 12.30am, while local shops are also allowed to sell alcohol.

Many people have previously stocked up on alcohol in shops the day before or bought travel tickets to take advantage of exemptions for trains and ferries. Hotels were also exempt.

The change in the law underlines the loosening hold of the Catholic Church in Ireland, although it also followed lobbying by industry bodies, who claim it will boost tourism.

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland estimates Good Friday will generate more than €40 million (RM190.5 million) in sales for Irish pubs.

“Tourism makes a much greater contribution to our economy and this is particularly true during holidays, such as the busy Easter period,” justice and equality minister David Stanton said when he introduced the law.

“In addition, changing demographics and increasing diversity in our population have led to a reduction in traditional religious practice.” ― AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram