Ippudo’s quick-service ramen bar Kuro-Obi opens in Singapore

Quick service ramen bar Kuro-obi by Ippudo opens today. The ramen noodles are served in takeaway cups. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Jan 13 — Love Ippudo ramen’s silky soft noodles and fragrant broths but prefer a more fuss-free purchase and the ability to customise your meal?

The popular ramen chain’s first quick-service ramen bar, Kuro-Obi, will tick all those boxes. The ramen bar, which is opening today at Marina Bay Sands, marks its first foray into Singapore since its successful opening in New York which drew an overwhelmingly positive response from New Yorkers.

Kuro-Obi will feature the thick noodles and chicken soup that Yokohama is known for, and diners can create their own bespoke ramen dishes by choosing everything from the texture of the noodles to its soup concentration, stock richness and even condiment add-ons such as garlic and onion.

“The concept is different from the traditional ramen eatery, allowing shoppers and working professionals to enjoy a quick wholesome meal customised to their preferences,” said deputy general manager of Ippudo Singapore, Yota Shiiba.

Kuro-Obi will be located next to Ippudo’s ninth and newest outlet — also opening today — and will be the first and only place to offer Tori-paitan, a delicate and silky chicken soup base using 100 per cent chicken.

The ramen noodles are thicker to ensure that their springy texture and consistency last longer in the takeaway cup that all noodles are served in.

Prices too, will be kept affordable. While a bowl of Ippudo ramen usually costs around S$20 (RM62.50) to S$25, at Kuro-obi, a bowl will start from S$8. “It is ideal for gourmands who crave a satisfying meal, but do not have the time to enjoy the full Ippudo dining experience,” Shiiba said.

He added that quality will not be compromised due to the lower prices. “We will offer the best quality for the ramen (and) for the chicken,” Shiiba affirmed. “The concept promises style and exceptional quality without the long hours of queuing.”

As for quantity, a bowl of ramen from Kuro-Obi will weigh 140g, whereas Ippudo’s weighs 100g. Shiiba said they have increased the portions instead of reducing them, because while at Ippudo customers have an option to ask for a second serving of noodles, those at Kuro-Obi do not.

There will be four options available at Kuro-Obi — the Shiro-Obi (S$8) which comes with a slice of chicken chashu and vegetables, the Cha-Obi which comes with vegetables and mushrooms in a vegetable soup base (S$9) for the more health-conscious, the Aka-Obi (S$10) which contains spicy shrimp floss, and the Kuro-Obi (S$12) which has three pieces of chicken chashu, seaweed, vegetables and an umami egg.

There will also be side dishes such as Takoyaki (ball-shaped Japanese snack with fillings) and the Tori Chashu Don (S$8).

Shiiba said he hopes the quick-service bar will be as well-received here as it was in New York. “We hope many people (will) come and try. We would like to see their smiling and happy faces.” — TODAY

*For more information, visit Ippudo SG’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ippudosg for the latest updates.