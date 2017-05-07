Instant noodles given a twist for supper

GEORGE TOWN, May 7 — Instant noodles — ubiquitously referred to as Maggi mee in Malaysia, no matter the brand — is the favourite of many and a staple in many households.
With instant noodles, you can have a meal ready within minutes and if it is cup noodles, you don’t even need to cook it... you just add hot water.
Altough it is something most of us eat at home, instant noodles are found on the menu at most mamak and hawker stalls.
Somehow Maggi goreng (fried instant noodles) is very popular, especially for supper or late-night meals.
The dish is jazzed up with additional ingredients like vegetables, chicken and is sometimes topped with a fried egg.
The seasoning from the instant noodle packet is added along with a mixture of sauces for a unique spicy and savoury flavour.
Some stalls have their own signature flavourings that range from tomyam to tomato-based concoctions.
Here are some of the more popular spots for a good plate of Maggi goreng:
Restoran Yunus Khan (Jiao Sai)
Red Rock Commercial Centre
Lorong Abu Siti Lane, George Town, Penang
Time: 5pm-5am
This is a favourite place for supper — especially Maggi goreng — and is open till the wee hours. It is more commonly known as “jiao sai” which is Hokkien for bird droppings because it was previously located in a place where there was a lot of “jiao sai.”
Although there is no “jiao sai” in its current location, the nickname stuck. The stall has a choice of tomyam fried Maggi mee, tomyam soup Maggi and normal Maggi goreng. You can also add fried chicken and fried eggs to the noodles.
Restoran KSB Cahaya
Macalister Lane, George Town, Penang
Time: 5pm-5am
This is another popular supper place that opens till the early morning hours. Its signboard may have the name “KSB Cahaya” but it is more popularly known as Abu. They offer Tomyam Maggi goreng along with plain Maggi goreng with the usual add-ons.
Kedai Kopi Ali
Jalan Lunas, Pulau Tikus
Open 24 hours
They are known mostly for their nasi lemak goreng but they can also fry up a good Maggi goreng with the perfect sunny side up, complete with runny yolk.
Stall at Jalan Sungai Pinang
Directly across the JKP Building
Time:2pm-11pm
This nameless roadside stall sells a variety of fried noodles, from char koay teow to Maggi goreng.
Roadside stall along Trengganu Road
In front of Taman Free School flats
Time:5pm-12am
This is another nameless roadside stall that sells the usual tomyam soup with rice and a rather good spicy Maggi goreng.