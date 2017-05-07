Instant noodles given a twist for supper

Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, May 7 ­— Instant noodles — ubiquitously referred to as Maggi mee in Malaysia, no matter the brand — is the favourite of many and a staple in many households.

With instant noodles, you can have a meal ready within minutes and if it is cup noodles, you don’t even need to cook it... you just add hot water.

Altough it is something most of us eat at home, instant noodles are found on the menu at most mamak and hawker stalls.

Somehow Maggi goreng (fried instant noodles) is very popular, especially for supper or late-night meals.

The dish is jazzed up with additional ingredients like vegetables, chicken and is sometimes topped with a fried egg.

The seasoning from the instant noodle packet is added along with a mixture of sauces for a unique spicy and savoury flavour.

Some stalls have their own signature flavourings that range from tomyam to tomato-based concoctions.

Here are some of the more popular spots for a good plate of Maggi goreng:

Restoran Yunus Khan (Jiao Sai)

Red Rock Commercial Centre

Lorong Abu Siti Lane, George Town, Penang

Time: 5pm-5am

This is a favourite place for supper — especially Maggi goreng — and is open till the wee hours. It is more commonly known as “jiao sai” which is Hokkien for bird droppings because it was previously located in a place where there was a lot of “jiao sai.”

Although there is no “jiao sai” in its current location, the nickname stuck. The stall has a choice of tomyam fried Maggi mee, tomyam soup Maggi and normal Maggi goreng. You can also add fried chicken and fried eggs to the noodles.

Restoran KSB Cahaya

Macalister Lane, George Town, Penang

Time: 5pm-5am

This is another popular supper place that opens till the early morning hours. Its signboard may have the name “KSB Cahaya” but it is more popularly known as Abu. They offer Tomyam Maggi goreng along with plain Maggi goreng with the usual add-ons.

Kedai Kopi Ali

Jalan Lunas, Pulau Tikus

Open 24 hours

They are known mostly for their nasi lemak goreng but they can also fry up a good Maggi goreng with the perfect sunny side up, complete with runny yolk.

Stall at Jalan Sungai Pinang

Directly across the JKP Building

Time:2pm-11pm

This nameless roadside stall sells a variety of fried noodles, from char koay teow to Maggi goreng.

Roadside stall along Trengganu Road

In front of Taman Free School flats

Time:5pm-12am

This is another nameless roadside stall that sells the usual tomyam soup with rice and a rather good spicy Maggi goreng.