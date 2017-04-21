Indulge in the best new high teas in Singapore

The Pan Pacific hotel whips up a Peranakan tea. — Picture courtesy of Pan Pacific Singapore via TODAYSINGAPORE, April 21 — There is probably no better meal that allows us to indulge in both glorious gluttony and fantasies of living the large life than afternoon tea.

We are no strangers to the indulgent ways of this chi chi feed, and Singapore certainly doesn’t lack options. But will we ever complain about having even more choices? Definitely not.

Here are four new additions to the fray that will be competing with the familiar offerings for your taste affections.

D9 endless Saturday high tea (Hilton Singapore)

The famous Hilton cheesecake is one of the main highlights of this afternoon tea set at D9 Cakery — and you get unlimited servings of it, alongside other handcrafted cakes like the Matcha Azuki and Fudgy Chocolate cakes.

Other sweets include Teppanyaki ice cream, gourmet dessert jars and freshly baked scones, while pulled pork sliders, wraps and a Swiss Raclette cheese station satiate the craving for savouries.

Priced at S$41++ (RM128.92++) per person with free-flow coffee and TWG tea. Top up S$35++ per person for free-flow sparkling wine, selected beers, and red and white wines.

Available every Saturday from noon to 2.30pm, and 3 to 5pm.

D9 Cakery is Lobby Level, Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road. Tel: 6730 3392.

An oriental experience with Peranakan Afternoon Tea (Pan Pacific Singapore)

The hotel actually offers a Royal English Afternoon Tea but the Peranakan afternoon tea is our obvious winner.

Why? While the English rendition is more traditional, presented in a three-tier stand and served with a selection of berry-infused sweets and savoury treats like strawberry profiteroles and lobster roll, while the Peranakan comes served in a traditional tiffin carrier and includes highlights like a hae bee hiam soft roll, crab meat kueh pie tee and Bandung macaron.

Priced from S$38++ per person (without alcohol). Available daily from 2.30 to 5.30pm.

At Atrium and Pacific Marketplace at Pan Pacific Singapore. Tel: 6826 8240.

Tiers of Joy afternoon tea (Parkroyal On Pickering)

The refreshed version of Parkroyal on Pickering’s Tiers of Joy afternoon set sees innovative creations being added to the line-up.

Think sweets such as a Peanut Butter Chocolate Cup with Gianduja Chantilly, Passionfruit Meringue Tart and Coconut Pandan Mousse, and savoury highlights such as the Peking Duck Duxelles encased in Profiterole, Ayam Percik Shepherd’s Pie, and Snow Crab with Green Apple Open-Faced Sandwich.

Priced from S$42++ for a set for two. Available daily from 3 to 6pm.

At Lime, Parkroyal on Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street. Tel: 6809 8899.

Afternoon tea set (Wildseed Cafe & Bar)

Wildseed’s lovely, tranquil settings — on weekdays, because it does get a bit hectic over the weekends — makes it worth a trip to the Seletar neighbourhood for a spot of afternoon tea. Its high tea offering, which is good for two to share, features tea favourites such as cakes and pastries, but with a local touch, as in the case of a kaya financier, lemon coconut cake, and salted lava egg charcoal brioche.

Priced from S$40++ for a set for two. Top up S$16++ for two glasses of sparkling Rose. Available daily from 3 to 6pm.

At Wildseed Cafe & Bar, 3 Park Lane. Tel: 6262 1063. — TODAY