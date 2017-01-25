How to make these delightfully colourful rainbow marshmallow twists (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 25 — Learn how to make these beautiful rainbow marshmallow twists using this recipe from Sortedfood.

Use a combination of caster sugar, liquid glucose, gelatin, egg whites, cornflour, icing sugar and any three food colouring of your choice to make these colourful treats that will please friends and family alike.

Make this beautiful rainbow twists using the recipe from Sortedfood! — Picture by Sortedfood.comAs a bonus, the Sortedfood team also included a recipe for raspberry ripple marshmallow ice cream and their ultimate marshmallow hot chocolate recipe.

Check out these recipes in the video above!