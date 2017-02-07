Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 6:48 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

How to make a no-bake strawberry chocolate mousse recipe (VIDEO)

Tuesday February 7, 2017
05:57 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Peru battles to save its endangered indigenous languagesThe Edit: Peru battles to save its endangered indigenous languages

Dr M hopes Zaid will be a long-lasting DAP memberDr M hopes Zaid will be a long-lasting DAP member

The Edit: Movie fans camp overnight for Berlin film fest ticketsThe Edit: Movie fans camp overnight for Berlin film fest tickets

Serial rapist back in MalaysiaSerial rapist back in Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, Feb 7 — Don’t have an oven? Not an issue with this delicious no-bake strawberry chocolate mousse recipe!

This video by Glamrs.com shows you how to blitz up this fruity-chocolatey dessert that’s also healthy, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This simple recipe requires only six ingredients and a food processor or blender.

Make a simple and delicious no-bake strawberry chocolate mousse using this recipe. — Picture via YouTube/Glamrs.comMake a simple and delicious no-bake strawberry chocolate mousse using this recipe. — Picture via YouTube/Glamrs.comNo-Bake Strawberry Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

120g frozen strawberries

1/2 an avocado

3 tbs cocoa powder

2 tbs almond milk

1 tbs coconut oil

1 tbs maple syrup

1. Combine all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blend. Top with fresh strawberries and a sprinkling of cocoa powder and serve.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline