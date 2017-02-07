How to make a no-bake strawberry chocolate mousse recipe (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 7 — Don’t have an oven? Not an issue with this delicious no-bake strawberry chocolate mousse recipe!
This video by Glamrs.com shows you how to blitz up this fruity-chocolatey dessert that’s also healthy, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
This simple recipe requires only six ingredients and a food processor or blender.
No-Bake Strawberry Chocolate Mousse
Ingredients:
120g frozen strawberries
1/2 an avocado
3 tbs cocoa powder
2 tbs almond milk
1 tbs coconut oil
1 tbs maple syrup
1. Combine all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blend. Top with fresh strawberries and a sprinkling of cocoa powder and serve.