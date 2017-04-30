Homemade4all: Handcrafted delicious jams, sauces and flavoured salts for you

Single mother Stefhanie Chan started her jam-making business Homemade4all about four years ago. — Pictures by Choo Choy MaySEREMBAN, April 30 — In the heart of a kitchen located at Kampung Baru Rasah, Stefhanie Chan, 50, produces jars of delicious jams, ready-made sauces and flavoured salts for sale under her brand Homemade4all. Started about four years ago, the venture is a big leap into entrepreneurship for the single mother.

For about 20 years, Stefhanie was involved in the fashion industry. She first started out designing and sewing outfits. Later she branched out to making fashion accessories and even set up her own shop in Seremban.

When her mother died and her marriage broke down, she returned home to stay with her father. In 2008, when the local fashion industry faced a slump as China flooded the market with cheaper goods, she had to look for an alternative source of income.

Homemade4all’s range of sauces offers convenience for busy cooks.With all the stress from worrying about money and the break-up of her marriage, she faced health issues that hampered her daily life. She only recovered after an operation.

In 2011, she moved to Kuala Lumpur to take up a boutique managerial position. Two years later, she had to return to Seremban as her father said that he was too old to look after her two young children.

The idea for starting a food business came about purely by chance. A friend from Iran had gifted her a homemade mint drink that was good for digestion problems.

Gooseberry Jam and Strawberry Jam are popular choices (left). Homemade4all’s Strawberry Jam will go well with crackers or even bread (right).As her friend knew she was desperate for a steady income to keep afloat, the Iranian woman suggested that Stefhanie venture into the business of selling food.

Stefhanie adds, “She told me why don’t I do food since it is a commodity you always need wherever you go.” She took heed of her friend’s words and learned how to make the mint syrup to sell to cafés and restaurants.

One of their popular items is the Orange Marmalade that uses a mix of oranges, lemons, orange peel and sugar.Even though she knew she had a good product that worked, she faced difficulties in marketing the mint syrup due to its mild flavour. As it was brewed entirely from fresh mint leaves, the natural flavour was rather muted in comparison to the commercial mint-flavoured syrup.

It dawned on Stefhanie that she needed more products to sell. She recalled an important lesson her previous employer taught her in the fashion industry — a Chinese saying that meant, “If you have one hundred clients, you need one hundred products.”

This essentially means that when customers have more choices, they would be able to make a purchase easily.

It is so simple to cook up a dish using the ready-made Homemade4all Black Bean & Garlic Sauce. You can enjoy the chicken cooked with Homemade4all’s Black Bean & Garlic Sauce.With this in mind, she started to think about what else she could make to sell. After much thought, she decided jams would be an ideal product. She has always favoured bread and jam for breakfast rather than the usual savoury breakfast most Asians prefer.

Armed with a recipe googled from the Internet, she started making three types of jams for sale: Orange Marmalade, Apple Cinnamon and Pineapple. Even though she is not a very skilled cook since she usually whips up simple dishes, she was incredibly happy that her first foray into jam making worked. Since that first time, she has also retained the same recipe for the jams.

You can be assured that all of Homemade4all’s products are made with natural ingredients and completely preservative-free. They also do not include any artificial colouring or flavours.

Since her operation, Stefhanie has developed an acute sensitivity to food with preservatives, MSG and chemicals. All her food must also be freshly made by her as she cannot stomach any processed foods.

“If I do not make my food, I’ve got nothing to eat... I only use natural things for the products.” As her home also has a garden tended by her father who has a green thumb, she uses herbs like basil, rosemary and stevia for her products. They also grow passion fruit that she uses for her jams.

Sprinkle these flavoured salts over your dish for additional flavour.With her jams, she also avoids using commercial pectin as it leaves her with a funny aftertaste at the back of her throat. Instead, she only cooks the fruits and sugar, using a tried and tested ratio and some lemon juice or apple cider vinegar to help it gel.

Her jams also contain less sugar compared to what is normally found in commercial jams. Some customers ask Stefhanie to omit the sugar but she tells us that it is impossible as the sugar is needed to preserve the fruits.

Her range of jams is extensive as she wants to give variety. Aside from her first three jams, you can choose from flavours like Gooseberry, Fig and Date, Mango Passion Fruit and Strawberry.

Originally used as a dip with poached chicken, this Ginger Garlic Sauce is made by blending Bentong young ginger and garlic with sunflower oil (left). Busy cooks can just top fish with Homemade4all’s Ginger Garlic Sauce to steam for a delicious simple meal (right). We guarantee you won’t be able to stop eating this delicious steamed fish topped with Homemade4all’s Ginger Garlic Sauce.She also offers a range of alcoholic jams such as Red Wine Plum and Orange Brandy. There is even a Chocolate Spread made from dark chocolate for a naughty treat for your breakfast.

Not content with just jams, Stefhanie also decided to make ready-made sauces. These easy-to-use sauces are convenient for busy people who don’t have time to prepare the ingredients.

Her range of sauces include Black Bean & Garlic, Ginger Garlic, Sambal Chilli, Chilli and Sweet Pineapple Chilli. Recent additions to her range of sauces are the Spiced Tamarind and Sweet and Sour Tamarind.

Add a dollop of Homemade4all’s Sweet and Sour Tamarind Sauce when you fry the prawns.The Spiced Tamarind sauce was originally commissioned by an oil and gas company. Later, Stefhanie plans to release that sauce for sale once she tweaks the recipe a little more to suit her customers.

There is also a range of homemade flavoured salts which can be simply added to your food to spice it up. These salts also make good gourmet gifts for friends or even as wedding favours. The flavours available include Chili Salt, Lemon Salt, Lemongrass Salt, Garlic Salt, Mushroom Salt, Lemon Pepper Salt and Basil Salt.

For a quick tasty meal, just use the ready-made Sweet and Sour Tamarind Sauce to fry up prawns, chicken or even vegetables.Homemade4all also offers homemade Pickled Green Chillies, a less crunchier version as she blanches the chillies before preserving them with rice vinegar.

Initially Stefhanie would let her church members try her products and get their feedback. As Kuala Lumpur has a bigger market compared to Seremban, she made the decision to transport her items to the Mont Kiara market to sell.

One of the products from Homemade4all is Pickled Green Chillies.So far, she is incredibly happy with the market as it has helped her get many customers. “I started from zero so I have good feelings about the Mont Kiara market.”

To get the word out on her products, she also joins various bazaars. Homemade4all also receives small-scale commercial orders where people order her items in bulk and repackage the items for sale under their own brand.

Her products have also generated a faithful following among the Japanese and foreign expatriates who often pop by the Mont Kiara market to see what new flavours she has cooked up.

Usually she will release a new item every month. Some of her customers also offer her suggestions on how to use her products. One customer swears by her Ginger Garlic Sauce. The sauce is made by blending young Bentong ginger and garlic; it was originally a dip that Stefhanie recalls her mother making for poached chicken. She was surprised when her friend told her that the sauce also works beautifully for steamed fish or seafood as it removes any fishy smells.

Homemade4all’s Spiced Tamarind Sauce can also be used as a tangy dip for your vegetable crudités.The enterprising woman even designed her own packaging. Even though she is not adept with computers, she slowly learned how to design her own labels which are made from recycled paper; it has a rustic feel to reflect her artisanal roots.

All of her products are also all made in small batches by her. For this coming year, Stefhanie hopes to focus more on sauces. Her ultimate dream is to sell her products overseas.

You will be surprised to find out that even though Stefhanie does not eat chillies, her Chilli Sauce is one of Homemade4all’s bestsellers. That super spicy sauce with an appetising sourish taste is tested out by her children!

Prices for the Homemade4all’s jams are RM15 per jar. For the alcohol-infused jams, it is RM20. The sauces and flavoured salts are priced at RM12 respectively.

All the jams and sauces are packaged in 200-millilitre jars with the exception of the Ginger and Garlic, and Chilli Sauce that is packaged in 270-millilitre jars. The flavoured salts are packed in 100-millilitre jars.

Homemade4all’s range of jams, sauces and flavoured salts can be purchased at the Mont Kiara market every Thursday from 1pm to 8pm. You can also WhatsApp 018-3786170 for orders. Bulk orders require at least three to five working days’ notice.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Homemade4all/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homemade4all/

Email: homemade4all@gmail.com