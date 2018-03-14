Heston Blumenthal to open new restaurant in Dubai

Chef Heston Blumenthal — AFP picDUBAI, March 14 — Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal has announced plans to make his grand debut in the Middle East with the opening of a new restaurant at an extravagant resort and living complex in Dubai.

After London and Melbourne, the British chef will bring Dinner by Heston Blumenthal to The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences, a contemporary living and hotel space that will be comprised of 231 luxury apartments and 795 hotel rooms and suites.

The restaurant will be located in the heart of the resort, and also feature a dedicated bar, two outdoor terraces and private dining room.

A meal at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal can be described as a time travel experience through Britain's epicurean history, with recipes that date as far back as the 1300s.

“I am truly excited about opening in this incredible location,” Blumenthal said in a statement.

“It is not often that an opportunity in such a perfect space comes along. The backdrop is outstanding and the views of the Dubai skyline over the Persian Gulf are quite unique.”

'Dinner' re-interprets historic Medieval dishes and Victorian recipes, from farm-to-table-inspired courses, to the royal courts of England.

The flagship London restaurant holds two Michelin stars.

The Dubai restaurant is set to open in 2019.

Blumenthal joins fellow British expat chefs Gordon Ramsay, Jason Atherton and Jamie Oliver in opening restaurants in Dubai.

Along with sweeping views of the ocean, the Royal Atlantis will also feature 90 swimming pools, and a rooftop infinity pool 90m in the sky. — AFP-Relaxnews