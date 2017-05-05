Last updated Friday, May 05, 2017 11:52 am GMT+8

Here’s your chance to get a taste of Borneo heritage

By Lee Khang Yi

Friday May 5, 2017
11:28 AM GMT+8

The colourful Sarawak layer cake will be sold at the festival. — Picture by Choo Choy MayThe colourful Sarawak layer cake will be sold at the festival. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — This Saturday, those of us here will get to participate in pre-Gawai and Kaamatan festivals. 

The annual celebration actually happens at the end of May to give thanks for a bountiful harvest.

Most of the folks from Sabah and Sarawak will be returning to their hometown for the celebrations so they decided to hold a pre-festival so us peninsular Malaysians can get a taste of the festivities. Literally. 

Those who attend the pre-festival can tuck into specialties such as Kolo Mee, Manok Pansuh, Sarawak layer cake and so much more. There will also be dance performances. 

There will also be various produce like fresh vegetables, dried goods and condiments to give you the true taste of Borneo. 

Venue: Pasar Borneo at Jalan Jinma 7, PSK 9, Seri Kembangan. 

Time: 7am to 7pm

For further information, visit Pasar Borneo’s Facebook page.

