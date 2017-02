Here’s what happens when kids try tea from around the world (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 2 — Kids have oddly specific eating habits, so it’s no secret that they can and will be picky eaters.

So can you imagine the chaos that may ensue when a bunch of American kids try different types of tea for the first time?

Well, Cut Video got together a bunch of American children and put them to task trying out tea from around the world. Needless to say, these kids don’t “sugarcoat” anything and their reactions are adorably hilarious. Check out the clip to see what transpired.

