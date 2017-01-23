Here’s what happens when kids try Indonesian food for the first time (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 23 — Kids are total celebrities, even if they have oddly specific eating habits. So it’s no secret that children can and will be picky eaters.

With that in mind, what do you think will happen when a bunch of American kids try a new and different cuisine like Indonesian food for the first time?

Well, Cut Video got together a bunch of American children and put them to this exact task. These kids don’t “sugarcoat” anything and their reactions are adorably hilarious. Check out the clip to see what transpired.

These American kids had the most hilarious reactions to tasting Indonesian food.