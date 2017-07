Here’s what happens when American kids try Thai snacks for the first time (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 11 — YouTube channel HiHo Kids is back with another round of Kids Try videos and this time they got together a bunch of kids to try different snacks from Thailand for the first time.

These snacks were sent in by a fan of the channel and it allowed the kids to get a little cultural exposure from Thailand.

Thank god the kids were pretty open to what they had and were game to test what was presented to them! Check out the clip to see what else they had to say.

YouTube channel HiHo Kids got a bunch of American kids to try different snacks from Thailand for the first time.