Here’s an easy microwave cheesecake recipe to try out (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Sept 4 — Craving for some cheesecake but you’re also watching your portions? Well, you might want to try this quick five minute microwave cheesecake recipe from popular YouTube channel Tasty.

For this recipe, you’ll need: 1 tbsp of butter, 2 graham cracker sheets, 4 ounces of softened cream cheese, 2 tbsps of sugar, 3-4 drops of vanilla extract and a few raspberries for garnish.

First, melt the butter in a small microwaveable mug or dish. Grease the ramekin with the melted butter.

Next, crush the graham crackers into fine crumbs and mix it with the remaining butter. Using a spoon, press the mixture flat against the sides of the dish making sure it’s even all over.

Combine the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla in a small bowl and stir until there are no lumps. Transfer the mixture over the cracker crust and spread evenly on top.

Place in the microwave for at least 4 minutes, 30-45 seconds at a time at 50 per cent power. Make sure the cheesecake does not bubble over the sides.

Once done, leave to chill in the freezer for at least 30 minutes or until cool to touch. Use a knife to loosen the edges of the cheesecake and invert onto a plate. Garnish with some raspberries and enjoy!

