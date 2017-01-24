Here’s a healthy food idea for kids (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 24 — Looking for ways to get your kids to eat more greens? Well, you might want to try out this easy veggie nuggets recipe courtesy of YouTube channel Tasty.

You’ll need these ingredients to get started: three carrots (peeled and cut into chunks), 1/2 a head of cauliflower, 1 head of broccoli, 2 cloves of chopped garlic, 1 egg, 1/2 tsp of onion powder, 1 tsp of salt, 1/2 tsp of pepper and 1 3/4 cup of plain bread crumbs.

To begin, blend the carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, garlic, egg, onion powder, salt, and pepper until well combined in a food processor. Next, add the bread crumbs and blend just until incorporated.

Scoop a tablespoon of the mixture and form small circular shaped nuggets. Coat each nugget with the remaining bread crumbs.

Pan fry the nuggets over medium-high heat until both sides are golden brown, about 10 minutes. Alternatively, you can also bake them at 400˚F/200˚C for 25 minutes, flipping after the first 15 minutes.

Serve the nuggets with your favourite dipping sauce. Enjoy!

