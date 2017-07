Here’s a fun party trick, starring a watermelon (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 29 — If you want something more fun to do with a watermelon than serve it in slices at a party, why not turn one into a punch bowl?

Watermelons are popular fruits, especially during hot weather.— Reuters picAll you need is a pineapple spiral slicer – allowing you to hollow out a watermelon with a lot less mess and fuss.

Take a look at the video to see what you could whip up for your next party; best bit is you won’t need to wash this punch bowl when you’re done.