Here’s a banana bread ice cream cake recipe to try out (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 13 — The hot days getting to you? How about trying out this cool dessert idea from popular YouTube channel Tasty: Banana bread ice cream cake.

For this recipe that serves 10, you’ll need: 3 bananas, 1/4 cup of melted butter, 1 egg, 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla, 1 1/2 cups of flour, 1 tsp of baking soda, a pinch of salt, 2 cups of softened vanilla Ice cream and 2 cups of softened chocolate ice cream.

Before you begin with prep, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Next, mash the bananas with a fork in a bowl. Add in the melted butter, egg, sugar, and vanilla, and mix until combined.

Now add in the flour, baking soda, and salt, and mix again until just combined. Pour the batter into a loaf pan and bake for 50 minutes, or until cooked through.

Leave to cool. Slice the banana bread into three horizontal layers, widthwise. Line the loaf pan with cling wrap and place the bottom layer of bread in the pan.

Now spread the softened vanilla ice cream evenly over the slice with a spoon. Next, place the middle layer of bread over that slice and spread the chocolate ice cream evenly over this slice. Finally, place the top of the banana bread and cover the entire loaf with the cling wrap.

Freeze for an hour or overnight before slicing and serving. Enjoy!

