Here are the grocery store items that were trending in 2016

Consumers in the US filled their shopping carts in 2016 with time-saving convenience items like ready-to-drink tea and pre-cut fruits and veggies. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 30 ― Consumers in the US are increasingly filling up their shopping carts with ready-to-drink tea, coffee and deli sushi, according to a recently-released report on US grocery trends.

Over the last 12 months, ready-to-drink tea, for instance, grew 20 per cent in dollar sales, topping market research group Nielsen's 2016 grocery trends chart.

Rounding out the top five spots for the biggest growth in grocery store categories were deli sushi, ready-to-drink coffee, pre-made lunch combinations and as well as vinegar and cooking wine.

According to experts, the growth in pre-packaged, ready-made meals and beverages is fueled by the increasing desire for quick and easy meal solutions and quality ingredients.

“Many of the year's grocery trends have been fuelled by consumers' desire to do things quicker-without compromising on quality,” reads the report.

Ready-to-drink tea and coffee, for instance, allow consumers to skip the drive-through and in-store lines to get their caffeine fix.

Meanwhile, grocery stores are responding to the demand for on-the-go meals with the expansion of “grocerants,” which offer everything from salad bars, hot food sections and upscale in-store dining.

Also cracking the top 10 list are value-added fruits and vegetables defined as pre-cut, pre-seasoned side dishes and food trays, which help consumers save time on food prep.

Here are the top 10 growth grocery categories in 2016, according to dollar per cent growth:

1. Ready-to-drink tea: 20 per cent

2. Deli sushi: 16 per cent

3. Ready-to-drink coffee: 15 per cent

4. Lunch combination: 14 per cent

5. Vinegar and cooking wine: 12 per cent

6. Cherries: 10 per cent

7. Value-added fruit: 9 per cent

8. Nutritional: 9 per cent

9. Value-added vegetables: 9 per cent

10. Meat-packaged meals: 9 per cent ― AFP-Relaxnews