Healthy nasi lemak for Beckham

Former footballer David Beckham will sample three variations of the national dish which has been given a healthy spin by local restaurants. — Pictures courtesy of AIAKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — By now you may have heard that David Beckham is coming to town this Friday.

The former global football superstar is ready to get a taste of Malaysia by chowing down on some good ol’ nasi lemak as part of the AIA Healthy Living Tour.

The man called “Becks” will sample three variations of the national dish which has been given a healthy spin by local restaurants.

The Good Co, Meal in Box and dahmakan are the outlets ready to step up to the plate for the former England captain, an athlete who spent decades playing football at the topmost level.

The Good Co chef Levy Li told Malay Mail she started engineering healthy diets when her father was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.

“I saw all this happening around me, people getting sick, putting on weight and generally not being healthy,” she said.

“The Good Co was born with the intention of educating people by serving a variety of healthier fast food with Asian flavours.”

“We can’t wait to serve The Good Co.’s version of nasi lemak to Beckham!” she added

Chef Geeta Lachmandas said nasi lemak has been on the menu at Meal in Box since 2014.Meanwhile, healthier nasi lemak has been on the menu at Meal in Box since 2014.

“I realised I could not change Malaysians’ love for nasi lemak as it was endemic to the culture,” said chef Geeta Lachmandas.

“The better way to go about it was to create a healthier version more protein based, more balanced and using healthier carbs.”

In addition, here is what dahmakan co-founder Jessica Li said about their recipe: “The combination of sweet coconut, spicy sambal and salty chicken represents all the unique flavours of Malaysia in one dish.

“Nasi lemak is the ultimate Malaysian comfort dish!”

Dahmakan chef Shahril Firdaus Razale.Also part of the day’s event was nasi lemak lover and blogger Rhys Williams.

“When you hear healthy nasi lemak, you think it won’t taste the same. However, the ones I tried were delicious,” Williams said.

“I’d tell Beckham that when nasi lemak is cooked correctly it can be a very healthy and balanced meal. It unites Malaysians, eaten by all races and ethnic groups.”

Nasi lemak lover and blogger Rhys Williams trying out a dish.