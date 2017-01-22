Have coffee beans from Down Under delivered to your doorstep, thanks to Cafebond.com

Cafebond.com co-founders Eugene Chen (left) and Keyis Ng (right). – Pictures courtesy of Cafebond.comKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — If you’ve visited Melbourne, considered by some as the capital of Third Wave Coffee, you may have enjoyed an excellent flat white or a single origin filter brew at one of the celebrated cafés cum coffee roasters there. Whether it’s a cup at Seven Seeds or at ST Ali, many return with fond memories of really great coffee.

So it was with Keyis Ng, the CEO and co-founder of Cafebond.com, a specialty coffee bean e-commerce platform operating in Singapore and Malaysia. He and his fellow co-founder Eugene Chen (who is also Cafebond.com’s Chief Technology Officer) were on holiday in Melbourne when they first had a taste of the vibrant coffee culture Down Under.

Plenty of wood and exposed brick inside the Auction Rooms café Auction Rooms in North MelbourneNg says, “While we were there, we visited ST Ali, which changed everything for us. We tasted some of the best cups of coffee in our lives. Both of us are coffee lovers and I have been making coffee at home for many years, drinking at least three to five cups of coffee a day.”

The two Singaporeans first had the idea for Cafebond.com after their return from Melbourne. Ng explains, “At one point I was complaining how I missed the coffee we had in Melbourne. I went online trying to find a way to purchase Melbourne coffee, only to realise some cafés do not ship outside of Australia. For those that do, the shipping fees cost more than the bag of beans itself!”

The duo then began discussing the growing consumer appetite for specialty coffee in South-east Asia and the increasing number of online market places that offer consumers more choices, allowing small businesses to reach out to customers outside their physical stores. They sensed potential in turning their own personal demand into a business.

Colourful packaging of Auction Rooms beans Clement Coffee in South MelbourneAs Ng had been a marketing professional for seven years while Chen came with 12 years of programming experience, they realised they had the perfect mix of skills to create a specialty coffee “e-tailer” (electronic retailer) platform where coffee lovers can shop for freshly roasted coffee beans from some of Australia’s best roaster-owned cafés.

Enjoying at cuppa at Code Black Coffee under a blue sky The cool interior of Code Black Coffee Dukes Coffee Roasters is based on Melbourne and Perth (left). The Vertue of the Coffee Drink (right)And so Cafebond.com was born, with an impressive line-up of 14 of Australia’s most top cafés retailing their in-house roasted coffee beans including Clement Coffee, Code Black Coffee, Dukes Coffee Roasters, Industry Beans, Market Lane, Omar and the Marvellous Coffee Bird, Sensory Lab, Seven Seeds, ST Ali, The Vertue of the Coffee Drink, Wide Open Road and Canberra-based Ona Coffee (owned by the 2015 World Barista Champion Sasa Sestic).

“We are able to offer the largest selection of specialty coffee available anywhere in Singapore and Malaysia,” says Ng. There is no minimum order quantity requirement. In Malaysia, a flat shipping fee is set at RM10 so local coffee aficionados can have freshly roasted Aussie-style specialty coffee beans delivered to their doorsteps.

Outside, Industry Beans resembles a garden Inside, Industry Beans has a sleeker décorCafebond.com is currently backed by Quest Ventures, China’s leading venture capital firm and a group of angel investors. Previously the company had incubated with Infocomm Investments, the investment subsidiary of the Info-communications and Media Development Authority of Singapore. Cafebond.com was also one of the four start-ups hand-picked by Microsoft Singapore to be co-located within its Asia Pacific Headquarters.

Ng and Chen’s business model is that of an online marketplace for specialty coffee lovers. Their target audience are individual coffee lovers (B2C or business-to-consumer) as well as independent cafés and offices (B2B or business-to-business).

As a marketplace, they do not hold any inventory but instead aggregate demand by combining shipments of customer’s orders on a weekly basis, enabling the lowest shipping costs possible. In terms of revenue, Cafebond.com charges retailers a percentage of the sales.

Coffee beans by Market Lane Canberra-based Ona Coffee is owned by the 2015 World Barista Champion Sasa Sestic“Our platform leverages on technology to optimise value for both sellers and buyers,” says Ng. “We carefully curate retailers who share the same vision as us and acquire customers for them through a mixture of conventional and digital marketing. It’s a shared resource for everyone that reduces cost at every possible corner.”

In selecting the coffee roaster partners, Cafebond.com mimics a well-curated multi-label fashion boutique. According to Ng, they source for a variety of coffee partners with different characters and stories. “All our merchants are well-known cafés in Melbourne. We need merchants with a good track record where they are able to deliver coffee beans that are consistent in quality.”

The whimsically-named Omar and the Marvellous Coffee Bird Coffee lovers outside Seven SeedsTo ensure the freshness of the beans, currently Cafebond.com closes their orders on a weekly basis – every Monday at 23:59 hours. Ng adds, “We work closely with our Australian team to ensure all the coffee picked up are freshly roasted and packed properly. With top international courier partners, we are able to ensure the beans arrive at our Singaporean and Malaysian offices on time, and we get them into our customers’ hands within seven days post roast date.”

Highly-regarded Seven Seeds coffee beans The laboratory-like ambience of Sensory LabFor both Ng and Chen, dealing directly with consumers was a new experience as they had only dealt with business owners before. Ng says, “To some extent dealing with business owners did help us in communicating with roasters and cafés. But addressing the needs of customers whose profiles can be quite diverse was something new to us. Not to mention the logistic and supply chain management in a retail industry.”

As such, the duo credit their dedicated team for their success in making Cafebond.com the largest specialty coffee e-tailer in Singapore and Malaysia within only six months. Ng says, “We can only achieve so much ourselves and having a great team makes a lot of difference. Quoting Steve Jobs, who said ‘Stay hungry, stay foolish’, I always make myself learn from people who are better than me.”

The iconic white-bricked façade of ST ALi Wide Open Road café In fact, it was a conversation with a coffee industry veteran recently that inspired them to venture into the B2B market on top of the B2C market that they had initially targeted. Ng shares, “We are currently working on parallel expansion in 2017 by expanding the line-up of our merchants as well as our consumer markets. We will be bringing in best roaster-owned cafés from Singapore, Malaysia, Tokyo and the US as well as reaching out to coffee lovers in the Chinese markets in Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.”

The experience of starting Cafebond.com has made Ng more resilient both as an entrepreneur and as an individual. He believes staying centred is paramount as they had many people with good intentions giving them all sorts of feedback to improve their start-up in their early days.

He recalls, “We even had a venture capitalist asking us to give up and build a tech-enabled coffee machine instead! I learned to constantly remind ourselves to stay focused, work towards our mission and build a product that our customers love. I know one day we will be there.”