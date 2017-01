Have a gander at this psychedelic chocolate chicken (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — If someone can conceive it, it will go on YouTube. That’s likely why YouTuber Grant Thompson aka ‘The King of Random’ decided to make a chocolate rainbow chicken on air.

Would someone actually eat this? — YouTube screencapIt is basically a chicken, made from chocolate then coloured in as many shades as Thompson could manage.

Would you eat this monstrosity? Maybe someone out there will. Anyhow, you can marvel at Thompson’s ingenuity and slight inanity.