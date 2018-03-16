Hanoi eatery preserves table where Obama and Bourdain ate in glass

Obama and Bourdain chat over a meal of bun cha (grilled pork and noodles) in Hanoi. — Picture via Instagram.com/AnthonyBourdainHANOI, March 16 — Former US president Barack Obama and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain famously ate a dinner of noodles and beer at Bun Cha Huong Lien in Hanoi in 2016.

Now, apparently fed-up with the amount of requests from tourists who want to eat at the same spot, the restaurant’s proprietors have decided to ‘preserve’ the plastic table and chairs, cutlery and bottles of beer in a glass case.

Bourdain shared the picture snapped by one of the crew members who filmed the pair and had captioned it: “WHUTTTTT”.

Bourdain added: “Not sure how I feel about this.”

Obama and Bourdain filmed the segment for the latter’s food travelogue Parts Unknown in May 2016 during the former US president’s official trip to Vietnam.

They tucked into a US$6 meal consisting of bun cha, which is grilled pork, rice noodles, herbs, dressing and dipping sauce.

After their visit, Bun Cha Huong Lien introduced a set meal called “Obama bun cha”, which consists of the noodles, deep-fried crab rolls and a Hanoi beer.