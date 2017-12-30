Guy Fieri’s Times Square restaurant to shutter

Guy Fieri speaking on 'Today' about his Times Square restaurant after a scathing New York Times review. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 30 ― Food TV personality Guy Fieri will be shutting down his Times Square restaurant on December 31 amid the cacophony and chaos of the New Year's Eve countdown.

Five years after opening in one of the busiest pedestrian areas in the world, Guy's American Kitchen and Bar will close out the year by ending its run, reports influential food blog Eater.com.

The restaurant famously received unsolicited but heavy publicity courtesy of a scathing New York Times review that gave the eatery zero stars a little after its opening, generating a buzz in the food world.

Despite the review, the restaurant was popular among visitors to New York and among Fieri fans, who know the chef from shows like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Big Bite and Guy's Grocery Games.

News of the closing got Twitter talking, including model celebrity Chrissy Teigen, who wrote: “I'll swear on anything that I really liked this restaurant. Went as a joke, came out covered in ribs and nacho hybrids.”

The New York outpost of Guy's American Kitchen and Bar served classic diner fare like burgers, meatloaf, mac-and-cheese, steak, chicken wings and chili bowls.

Along with locations in Las Vegas, Baltimore and Philadelphia, the Guy Fieri restaurant franchise also extends to Cancun and Playa del Carmen in Mexico and Pretoria, South Africa. ― AFP-Relaxnews