Guy Fieri takes family on US road trip for new Food Network series

Guy Fieri and Hunter Fieri, 'Guy's Family Road Trip'. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, July 19 — Guy Fieri is hitting the road with his family and taking TV cameras with him, in a new show for The Food Network that will chronicle his all-American road trip this summer.

While TV audiences know Fieri best for his series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy’s Family Road Trip will bring along his wife Lori and sons Hunter and Ryder for the cross-country trip that takes the family from their California home to Florida.

With dad Guy at the wheel of the RV, the Fieris indulge in a creole crawfish boil in New Orleans, fresh oysters in Alabama and Belgian waffles during a road trip to Lake Tahoe.

They also participate in the local Chile Festival in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“I’m excited to hit the open road for the ultimate RV trip,” Fieri said in a statement.

“With years of experience seeking out the country’s funkiest joints, I can’t wait to dig into America’s signature dishes and destinations with my family. The best part is that I get to bring the viewers along for the ride.”

Along with road-side campfire feasts, the family also takes a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon, and raft the Colorado River.

The series premieres on The Food Network Friday, August 18 at 9 pm ET/PT, while a sneak peek airs Sunday, August 13 at 10 pm ET/PT. — AFP-Relaxnews