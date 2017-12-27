Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Gualtiero Marchesi, father of Italian nouvelle cuisine, dies

Wednesday December 27, 2017
02:31 PM GMT+8

Tools

'Gualtiero Marchesi, The Great Italian' is a documentary recounting the Italian maestro's career. — Picture courtesy of Food & Media International'Gualtiero Marchesi, The Great Italian' is a documentary recounting the Italian maestro's career. — Picture courtesy of Food & Media InternationalMILAN, Dec 27 — Italian chef Gualtiero Marchesi, widely considered the father of the country's nouvelle cuisine, died Tuesday in his native city of Milan at the age of 87, local media said.

Marchesi ran the restaurant "Marchesino", located in the heart of Milan on the prestigious Piazza della Scala.

After studying in Italy, Switzerland and France, Marchesi opened his first restaurant in Milan in 1977, which eight years later went on to be awarded three coveted Michelin stars -- the first Italian establishment to do so.

On the back of this success, he opened kitchens and cafes in Italy, France and Japan.

“Farewell Gualtiero, you knew how to lift Italian cuisine to unexplored peaks without losing your Milanese roots,” Roberto Maroni, the president of the Lombardy region of which Milan is the capital, wrote on Facebook. — AFP-Relaxnews  

