Last updated Wednesday, May 03, 2017 7:43 am GMT+8

Gordon Ramsay to open first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas

Wednesday May 3, 2017
07:10 AM GMT+8

Gordon Ramsay is opening a Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. — Erik Kabik/AFP pic Gordon Ramsay is opening a Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. — Erik Kabik/AFP pic LAS VEGAS, May 3 — Gordon Ramsay will be bringing his TV series “Hell's Kitchen” to life in a sprawling new restaurant set to open at Caesars Palace Las Vegas this winter.

The opening will mark a first for the long-running TV series, which airs in 41 countries around the world and is entering its 17th season.

When it opens later this year, Hell's Kitchen restaurant will seat up to 300 guests both in indoor and outdoor patio spaces and feature a daily brunch, dinner and bar menu.

To replicate the TV series, the menu will feature recipes from former cast members and Ramsay himself.

Fans of the show will recognise design elements based on the competitive cooking show that pits a blue team against a red team, and the open kitchen concept where all the action takes place.

Hell's Kitchen restaurant will mark Ramsay's fifth Las Vegas eatery.

“Fans of the show have been asking us to bring a HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant to life since day one, so I'm thrilled to finally be doing it here at Caesars Palace,” said Ramsay in a statement.

“A key element of the show's success has always been the diners' experience, so we are excited for guests in Las Vegas to feel like they too are part of the show — flames and all.”

To commemorate the announcement, Ramsay ignited the 17-foot pitchfork which had been transported from the studio set, and placed in the centre of Caesars' iconic fountains. — AFP-Relaxnews

