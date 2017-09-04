Good food at good value

The Kelana Jaya station has an attraction all its own. — Malay Mail pic PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — Prior to the extension of the Kelana Jaya line, the Kelana Jaya Station was the final stop. And this is where I’d begin and end my LRT journey as it is the station closest to my home.

During my morning commute, I, along with many other commuters rushing to catch the train, would grab a sandwich or a packet of nasi lemak from one of the food trucks or stalls parked at the entrance to the pedestrian bridge.

For further convenience, there are kiosks and provision stores within the station too.

Besides 7-Eleven, a pretty standard feature in and around most stations, two mamak restaurants in this area enjoy consistent business throughout the day. With their long operating hours and familiar menu (roti canai and nasi lemak, among others), you can be assured of sustenance at any time of the day.

A little further down is Bone & Pot Steamboat Restaurant, operational only in the evenings and reputedly one of the better hot pot restaurants in Petaling Jaya. Relatively pricey but with better quality soup base and ingredients than the many eat–all–you–can hot pot places, reservations are a must during weekends.

A reservation isn’t required at Restoran Yat Yeh Hing, though, but patience would certainly come in handy. Known for its corn–fed yellow–skinned plump chickens, tables start filling up from as early as 11.30am. The soup here is free but you would have to self–serve! Just line up and help yourself to the huge pot of boiling broth. The chilli sauce with freshly–grated ginger is a winner in my books and I like how the chicken is served in thick chunky pieces.

In the evenings, the chu char (Chinese dishes cooked upon order) is said to be good too.

If you’d rather not jostle with the crowd, head over to 238 Kopitiam just opposite Yat Yeh Hing. A stall in this coffee shop named Poh Kei Roasted Duck is a 20-year-old business. The duck here is one of the better ones in PJ and reasonably priced too! I would recommend the poached kampung chicken as well.

238 Kopitiam has other stalls within, so variety isn’t a problem. I am told the toast bread and homemade kaya is one of the highlights for breakfast.

Many of its patrons call it “a café with a heart” and Coffee Sprex does live up to its reputation. Food is homely, fresh and cheap considering the portion and the café’s location. Much has been said about its big breakfast with unlimited coffee refills but for my first visit, I chose to indulge in my favourite sweet and sour pork rice instead. I was glad I did as it was delicious! Co-owned by hearing-impaired Angie Leong and Kent Cheong, the cafe helps the deaf and mute community by providing them with job opportunities besides instilling independence and giving them entrepreneurship skills.

Meanwhile, Restoran Yi Xin Ge’s lighter and sweeter variation of bak kut teh is immensely popular.

A little different yes, but satisfying nonetheless. Personally I like the herbal taste and lightness of the soup.

Pricing is fair too. For a single portion I got intestines, stomach, chunky meat as well as ribs for RM15 inclusive of rice. Honestly it could have fed two people! Other add–ons available are the braised chicken feet, stewed vegetables, deep fried crullers and spicy sour mustard greens (chai buey).

GETTING THERE:

Restoran Yi Xin Ge Bak Kut Teh; 238 Kopitiam; Coffee Sprex; Restoran Yat Yeh Hing

From the station: Exit the fare gates and descend to street level. Walk following the traffic for about 500 metres and you will see Restoran Yi Xin Ge Bak Kut Teh and Restoran Yat Yeh Hing on your left. There is an overhead bridge too. Take this bridge to cross the road to Coffee Sprex and 238 Kopitiam.

Bone & Pot, Vege Life Restaurant, Fatima Izan Restaurant (Mamak), Narif Bistro (Mamak) and Highland Viet Café

From the station: Upon exiting the fare gates, cross the LDP highway via the pedestrian bridge. Walk to the ground level and turn left. The shop lots in front of you is where the mamak restaurants are located. Keep walking and you will also find Vege Life, Highland Viet Café and Bone & Pot.

Addresses

1. Restoran Yi Xin Ge Bak Kut Teh

23, Jalan SS4D/2 People’s Park, 47301 Petaling Jaya

2. 238 Kopitiam; Coffee Sprex

Jalan SS 25/23, Taman Mayang

3. Bone & Pot Steamboat Restaurant

7, Jalan SS25/12

4. Vege Life Restaurant; Highland Viet Café

Jalan SS 25/2, Taman Mayang