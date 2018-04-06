On a foodie trail? You won’t want to miss the Ubud Food Festival in Bali (VIDEO)

The fourth Ubud Food Festival is happening this 13 to 15 April. — Screen capture via Ubud Food FestivalUBUD, April 6 — Attention foodies! If you love Bali and love it’s food even more, here’s your chance to attend the fourth Ubud Food Festival (UFF) happening in this popular island destination next week.

Almost 100 chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, social entrepreneurs and outstanding innovators will descend on Bali this April 13 to 15, for the fourth Ubud Food Festival Presented by ABC (UFF), which today announced its full lineup appearing in over 100 ticketed and free events.

The theme for this year’s UFF is ‘Generasi Inovasi’ — inspired by Indonesia’s young and tech-savvy population, which is driving the nation’s booming innovation economy and transforming the entire spectrum of the nation’s food industry.

The three-day event spans a range of ticketed and free events, from cooking demonstrations, special events, workshops and food tours, to markets, film screenings, live music and in-depth forum discussions.

Among the invited guests this year are chefs from world renowned Michelin-starred restaurants such as chef Rydo Anton who heads the kitchen at Bangkok’s Gaggan, Meta’s chef Sun Kim, Rishi Naleendra from Cheek by Jowl and chef Jun Lee, whose Soigné in Seoul was awarded one star in 2016 and 2017.

In keeping with the theme, the festival will also feature speakers from various food-related businesses ranging from food packaging manufacturers to agricultural-centric app developers.

For more information, visit the UFF website here.