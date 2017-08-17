George Lucas buys vineyard in the Var, southern France

George Lucas is now the owner of a vineyard in Provence. — Reuters picPARIS, Aug 17 — The creator of Star Wars has snapped up Château Marguï, near Châteauvert, in the French department of the Var. The property is a few minutes’ drive from Brignoles, and less than 10km from Château de Miraval, which has been made famous by its owners, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

For a mere €9.5 million (RM48 million), American filmmaker George Lucas has acquired Château Marguï, which until now belonged to the Guillanton family. Located on an estate that dates back to Roman times, the chateau is surrounded by 115 hectares, all of which have been certified as organic.

The former owners took great pains to restore the quality of the soil, which has been protected from pesticides for 40 years. The property features three hectares of olive groves, two hectares of orchards, a hectare of landscaped vegetable garden and 15 hectares of vines.

Château Marguï produces red, white and rosé wines under the Coteaux Varois-en-Provence AOC.

Lucas’ purchase of the vineyard, which dates back to April of this year but was only announced in August, has remained discreet. Until now the only sign of the change in ownership was the mention “A Member of Skywalker Vineyards” on the estate’s website.

“Skywalker” is not only the leading character in the Star Wars epic, it is also the name of Lucas’s small wine label.

With the addition of the Provence property, Lucas, who is a long-standing wine enthusiast, is now the owner of three vineyards. The two others are located in Nicasio, California, and Il Convento in Umbria, Italy. — AFP-Relaxnews