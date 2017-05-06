Free outdoor feast of discarded food attract thousands in LA (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 6 — This traditional Mexican “pozole” stew is a solution to an environmental problem. Food waste.

Dominika Jarosc, head of programmes at Feedback and even organiser, says: “It's one of the main environmental issues in the world today and the great thing about it is that it's one which has a delicious solution. We can eat our way out of this problem.”

This free outdoor feast in Los Angeles was made using produce that would have been thrown away for being slightly less than perfect.

Forty per cent of food in the United States is never eaten, according to the Natural Resources Defence Council.

People from Los Angeles enjoying free food in this Reuters video image.That's something the organisers of the event are trying to change.

Jarosc adds: “I think 10 years ago, people thought of food waste as bin diving. Now they recognsze that we're talking about perfectly fresh delicious food that is wasted on farms. There's a growing worldwide movement and a growing US movement against food waste and consumers are demanding ugly fruits and vegetables in stores. They want to know what companies are doing to lead the effort.”

Most of the produce came from a nearby wholesale market, but 300 pounds of kale, chard and cabbage was harvested at an urban farm, grown on unused land behind a school.

The US Environmental Protection Agency wants to reduce food loss and waste by half by the year 2030.

And if it's turned into food as well-received as this, the next generation might just see that goal achieved. — Reuters