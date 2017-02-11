Four Seasons in Paris becomes first hotel in Europe to boast Michelin stars for all restaurants

Chef Simone Zanoni is the chef at Le George. — Picture courtesy of Four SeasonsPARIS, Feb 11 — The Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris has become the first hotel in Europe to score Michelin stars for all three of their restaurants.

Le George and L’Orangerie each unlocked their first Michelin star in the latest edition of the red guide for France, joining Le Cinq, which also retained its triple-starred status for the second year.

The feat is all the more impressive given the short turnaround times for the new inductees: Chef Simone Zanoni helped Le George score its first Michelin star after joining the team in September.

Similarly, chef David Bizet only began his tenure helming L’Orangerie in June of last summer.

Le George serves lighter, Mediterranean-inspired fare, while the menu at L’Orangerie is based on the four seasons and the pillars of contemporary French gastronomy.

Le Cinq is headed by chef Christian Le Squer.

France also earned a new three-starred restaurant for chef Yannick Alleno’s 1947 located in the luxury ski resort Cheval Blanc in Courchevel, which showcases local Savoyard cuisine with ingredients like Arctic char, Crozet square pasta, and mountain herbs. — AFP-Relaxnews