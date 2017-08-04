Former Gordon Ramsay chef Clare Smyth opens solo restaurant in London

'Core by Clare Smyth' is now open in London. — AFP pic LONDON Aug 4 — After an 11-year stint at Gordon Ramsay’s side, Clare Smyth has gone solo with a new restaurant in London’s Notting Hill, one of the hottest openings of the season in the British capital.

Smyth’s debut solo restaurant has been eagerly awaited since her departure as chef-patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay was announced in late 2015.

Initially scheduled to open in 2016, the restaurant is called “Core by Clare Smyth”, and has been slated one of the British capital’s hottest openings in 2017.

The Northern Irish chef maintained three Michelin stars at the famous Scottish chef’s culinary flagship, where she took over as head chef from Simone Zanoni. She is the first female British chef to hold and retain three Michelin stars.

In a simple, modern décor with a view into the open kitchen, Core celebrates British produce with an emphasis on natural, sustainable food.

The scallops, for example, are sourced from the Isle of Mull in Scotland. The chef also steams Colchester crab and serves shrimps from Morecambe Bay in north-west England.

Her attention to detail is one of the signatures of her culinary style.

The three-course taster menu is priced at £80 (RM449.73), rising to £95 for the five-course option.

A £65 tasting menu is also available for those who want to sample a broad range of the chef’s cuisine.

“Core by Clare Smyth” also features a bar, serving cocktails and more.

Reservations can be made online at www.corebyclaresmyth.com. — AFP-Relaxnews